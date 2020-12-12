Obit – Mr. David Watts

, age 69, of Chestnut Mound, TN, passed away on Friday, December 11, 2020.

Mr. Watts was born February 18, 1951 in Carthage, TN, a son of the late Dalton Watts and Geraldine Fields Watts. He married Katie Gentry on June 12, 1970 at the home of Elder and Mrs. Charles Allen Gentry by Bro. Gentry. David was saved on May 10, 1963 during revival at Elmwood Methodist Church, and Bro. Sammy Cherry was preaching. He joined the Chestnut Mound United Methodist Church and was baptized by Bro. Joe Elledge on September 27, 1964.

Mr. Watts was employed by the zinc mine in Smith County, TN, for 32 years from 1977 until 2016. He was a 1969 graduate of Smith County High School. He coached the Little League Astros and Babe Ruth Rangers. He was a former boy scout leader and member of the Tennessee Defense Force (Volunteer State Guard.) David loved growing a garden, deer hunting, and taking his dog, Diasy, squirrel hunting. But what he enjoyed most was spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Mr. Watts is survived by wife of 50 years; Katie Gentry Watts of Chestnut Mound, TN. Daughter; Davina Atwood of Chestnut Mound, TN. Son; William Watts of Chestnut Mound, TN. Grandchildren; Alex Atwood of Chestnut Mound, TN. Kathryn (Andrew) Gibbs of Cookeville, TN. Austin (Jessica) Atwood of Chestnut Mound, TN, and Dalton Watts of Defeated, TN. Great-grandchildren; Wyatt Tyree, Mia Tyree, Autumn Atwood, Dustin Atwood, Colton Atwood, and Dawson Gibbs. Sister; Donna (Randall) Bush of Chestnut Mound, TN. Brother-in-laws; Eld. Charles Allen Gentry and wife, Glenda, and Bobby Gentry and wife, Peggy. Many nieces and nephews also survive.

Funeral Services for Mr. Watts are scheduled to be conducted from the Carthage Chapel of Bass Funeral Homes on Sunday, December 13, 2020 at 2PM with Bro. Luke Spurgeon and Bro. Dickie Johnson officiating. Interment will follow in the Chestnut Mound United Methodist Church Cemetery.

Visitation with the family will be at the Carthage Chapel of Bass Funeral Homes on Saturday from 2PM until 7PM and on Sunday after 11AM until service time at 2PM.

In lieu of flowers, family requests memorials be made to the Chestnut Mound United Methodist Church Cemetery.