Obit – Mr. Farris Gibbs

Mr. Farris Gibbs, age 60, of Carthage was found deceased at his Jordon Street home shortly after 11 a.m. Sunday morning December 14, 2020 when Carthage P. D. went to his home to do a welfare check. He was pronounced dead at the River Regional Medical Center E.R. in Carthage at 12:08 p.m. Sunday afternoon.

Mr. Gibbs is at the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home where his four siblings, Teresa, Sandy, Angie and Roger Gibbs were to make arrangements on Monday afternoon

December 14th at 3 p.m.

Mr. Gibbs mother, Louise Gibbs was unable to assist with the arrangements because of her ill health.

The complete funeral arrangements will be published in the next week edition of the “Courier”.

SANDERSON of CARTHAGE