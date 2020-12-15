aCROSS TENNESSEE GROWING – MINISTRY EXPANDS

It began as aCROSS Sykes in 2018.

Last year, it was aCross Smith County.

In 2020, it’s aCross Tennessee.

Lighted crosses and cross scenes are a common part of the Christmas decorations in Smith County and the movement is spreading to other counties in the state. There are dozens of crosses in some communities.

At least one cross lights the way along most every remote country lane.

It’s a ministry Sykes residents Robin and Clete Underwood started three years ago. Presents, family gatherings and holiday decorations have overtaken what was intended to be a religious holiday.

Until recently, practically all outdoor Christmas decorations have included an array of inflatables, bright lights and garland with an occasional lighted manger scene.

Frankly, for many individuals, the religious element of Christmas has been overlooked, more significantly in recent years.

