GRAND JURY RETURNS OVER 70 INDICTMENTS
The county’s grand jury returned over 70 indictments during its December session of the grand jury, last week.
Fifty-nine of the indictments were unsealed and 19 were sealed. Indictments include:
Cory C. Hesson, 28, Bethpage, vandalism under $1,000, aggravated burglary.
Joe Nicholas Marlar, 40, Carthage, solicitation of a minor.
Michael D. Davis, 56, Carthage, aggravated assault.
Joshua Hollis Bennett, 31, Dixon Springs, aggravated assault, assault by strangulation, false imprisonment.
