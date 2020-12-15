GRAND JURY RETURNS OVER 70 INDICTMENTS

The county’s grand jury returned over 70 indictments during its December session of the grand jury, last week.

Fifty-nine of the indictments were unsealed and 19 were sealed. Indictments include:

Cory C. Hesson, 28, Bethpage, vandalism under $1,000, aggravated burglary.

Joe Nicholas Marlar, 40, Carthage, solicitation of a minor.

Michael D. Davis, 56, Carthage, aggravated assault.

Joshua Hollis Bennett, 31, Dixon Springs, aggravated assault, assault by strangulation, false imprisonment.

