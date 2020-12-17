Obit – Mrs. Cornell Matthews

Mrs. Cornell Matthews, age 99, of the Graveltown Community, died Thursday morning, December 17 at Smith County Health and Rehab. She is survived by: great-nephew, Mike Rogers of Montgomery, Alabama; caregivers, Michelle Waggoner Hudson of Defeated Creek and Leanne Kemp Hesson of the Graveltown Community.

Mrs. Matthews is at the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home. Graveside Services and Interment will be conducted at Smith County Memorial Gardens on Sunday afternoon, December 20 at 1:00 PM. Bro. Jimmy Gregory will officiate.

Sanderson of Carthage