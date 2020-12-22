Obit – Mr. Mike “Road” Ruis

Mr. Mike “Road” Ruis, age 66 of Carthage and formerly of Lebanon, died Monday afternoon, December 21 at Riverview Regional in Carthage. He is survived by: wife Shirley Ruis; brothers, Billy Ruis and wife Donna of LaVergne; Bobby Ruis and wife Joyce of Lake Wales, Florida; nieces and nephews.

Mr. Ruis is at the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home. He will be cremated at Cumberland Family Services. A Memorial Service will be conducted at a later date.

Sanderson of Carthage