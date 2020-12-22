SHERIFFS DEPARTMENT DRUG-RELATED ARRESTS

|

SHERIFFS DEPARTMENT DRUG-RELATED ARRESTS

Seven people face various drug-related charges following four investigations conducted by the sheriff’s department.

Hickman community:

•Two people face charges after sheriff’s department officers went to serve a warrant on an individual in the Hickman community. According to an offense report filed by K-9 officer Sgt. Junior Fields, he along with fellow officers Sgt. Kendra Grisham and Deputy Ray Biggs went to a Hickman Road residence to serve a warrant on an individual identified as Bernie Franklin, 61, Hickman. Upon arrival at the residence, officers made contact with Stanford Crouch, 52, Nashville, standing at a vehicle. Sgt. Fields observed a pill bottle laying on a quilt on the front passenger side of the vehicle. According to the offense, Crouch told officers the bottle was for Gabapentin.

The officer also observed a bag containing marijuana which was discovered when Crouch opened a center console to obtain his driver’s license. A search of the vehicle revealed D-Amphetamine Salt (Adderall) pills which was filled on December 10 and only had 27 and one-half pills of the 60 pill prescription inside, according to the officer’s report. Also, inside the bottle was one-half of a Buprenorphine pill and seven Cloazepam pills, according to the officer’s report.

In addition, a tin foil marijuana pipe with burnt marijuana was located. According to the officer’s report, Crouch alleged “that Mr. Franklin gave him four dollars each for the pills and bought him a cellphone. Franklin was charged with criminal responsibility (a general session court charge) and possession of a weapon by a felon (a criminal court charge). Bond for Franklin was set at $25,000. Franklin was to appear in criminal court on December 18 on the possession of a weapon by a convicted felon and in general sessions court on February 18 (2021) on the criminal responsibility charge.

Crouch was charged with felony possession of drug paraphernalia, manufacture/delivery/sale of a controlled substance, three counts of possession of a controlled substance and prescription drug fraud. Crouch to appear in general sessions court of February 18. The investigation took place on December 10.
READ MORE IN THIS WEEKS COURIER!!

Posted in Breaking News, News