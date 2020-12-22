WHITE CHRISTMAS RARE FOR MID-STATE AREA

Those looking for a white Christmas may have to travel north where a nor’easter swept through the area last week leaving several inches to a couple of feet of snow.

Forecasters were predicting a chance of snow showers on Christmas Eve. However the day before temperatures were projected to be above normal and at 60 degrees or more.

Even snowflakes flying through the air on Christmas Day is unusual for Middle Tennessee.

READ MORE IN THIS WEEKS COURIER!