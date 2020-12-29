STAFF VACCINATIONS TAKING PLACE AT RIVERVIEW REGIONAL

Vaccinations at Riverview Regional Medical Center (RRMC) are underway. The hospital received and administered its first doses of the Moderna Covid-19 Vaccine on Wednesday, December 23. The hospital has now begun the process of vaccinating its employees and medical staff. Those vaccinated first represented a variety of team members essential to the hospital’s Covid-19 operations.

“From the chief of our medical staff to our environmental services employees, everyone is an essential part of what we’re doing to fight this pandemic,” said Mike Herman, CEO at Riverview Regional Medical Center and Trousdale Medical Center in Hartsville. “We are thankful to be able give these healthcare heroes the vaccine to help protect them and their loved ones for all they have done for our community.”

