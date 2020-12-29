TELECOMMUNICATIONS PROBLEMS IN CERTAIN AREAS STILL EXISTED MONDAY MORNING FROM CHRISTMAS BLAST

Telecommunications problems, resulting from the Christmas Day bombing of an AT&T communications building in Nashville, continued Monday morning. While many telecommunications problems were resolved by the end of the day Sunday, the county’s 911 center was still having issues, Monday morning. Emergency Medical Services and 911 Director Jeff Crockett said 911 calls made from cellphones were being received. However, 911 calls from landlines were not being received.

In addition, Crockett said when a caller reached 911 by cellphone, vital data which includes origin of the call, etc. was not showing up on a screen for emergency service operators to view. Crockett said he hoped the problem would be resolved within 24 hours. Calls made originating in Carthage to the sheriff’s department (615-735-2626) and Carthage Police Department (615-735-2525) were being received by the two offices both by cellphone and landlines, Monday morning. The Christmas morning bombing which took place on historic Second Avenue in Nashville created local tel-communication problems for both emergency and non-emergency calls made from cellphones and landlines. Also, the bombing created temporary problems for some businesses attempting to retrieve electronic data.

READ MORE IN THIS WEEKS COURIER!