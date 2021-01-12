DOORS CLOSED TO LANDMARK BUSINESS

Residents have found the doors to a landmark Gordonsville business closed.

A note on Gordonsville Shoprite grocery store’s front door reads “everything must go”.

Prior to the closing, the owner of the business, Samer Moussa, had cut back in hours and was selling out inventory.

Meanwhile, the doors to the business have been locked for days.

Attempts to contact Moussa, a Wilson County resident, were unsuccessful.

