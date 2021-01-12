SPECIAL OPERATION TEAM DEPLOYED

Three Charged Following Sheriff’s Department K9 Investigation

Three people face charges following a sheriff’s department K-9 unit drug investigation which led to a Special Operations Team search of a Vantrease Road home near the Grant community.

The investigation began after K-9 officer Sgt. Ridge Long stopped a vehicle, locating methamphetamine and a 22 caliber A-R Mossberg rifle with multiple rounds of ammunition. According to an offense report filed by Sgt. Fields, the driver of the vehicle admitted he traded a Louie Vitton purse for the methamphetamine, the firearm and $100.

During the investigation, officers learned a middle man had arranged the trade. The investigation led to the K-9 officers securing a search warrant for a Vantrease Road residence. The sheriff’s department Special Operations Team was called in, as well as Detective Sgt. Dusty Hailey and Lt. Detective Steve Babcock, to help conduct the search.

