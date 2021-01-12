STATE ROAD WORK NEARS; ONE LANE ROAD PLANNED

Construction phase on a state transportation department rock (bluff) mitigation project on Highway 25 is expected to begin as soon as this month.

State transportation department officials say the Franklin based construction company which was awarded the construction contract is planning to begin installing traffic light signals this week, according to the transportation department’s public information office.

When the traffic control lights are activated, travel will be reduced to one lane. Also, transportation officials are anticipating the construction company to begin excavation work by the end of this month, according to the state transportation department’s public information office.

READ MORE IN THIS WEEKS COURIER!