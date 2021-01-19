TWO CHARGED IN BRUSH CREEK DRUG ARREST

Sheriff’s department officers located a number of illegal drugs following the search of a residence near the Brush Creek area. Officers went to a Northfield Lane residence on January 6. According to an offense report filed by K-9 officer Sgt. Junior Fields, two ounces of marijuana, two grams of heroin, two grams of methamphetamine, 18 and 1/4 Buprenorphine pills and 16 Clonasepan pills were located.

A set of digital scales and baggies were also located. Curtis Macon Gregory, 43, Alexandria, was charged with four counts of manufacture/delivery/sale of a controlled substance, felony possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of methamphetamine. Bond for Gregory was set at $13,000.

