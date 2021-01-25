Obit – Dr. Jere Haynes Plunk

Dr. Jere Haynes Plunk, (77), of Knoxville, formerly of Carthage, TN, died Saturday, January 23, 2021, at Fort Sanders Hospital, Knoxville. He held a Bachelor Degree from Samford University, a Master of Divinity Degree and a Doctor of Ministry Degree from The Southern Baptist Theological Seminary.

He was preceded in death by parents Crolin Edgar and Annie Laurie Haynes Plunk, wife Candy Fulcher Plunk, and granddaughter Nadia Jolie Dishman.

He is survived by fiancée, Tonka (TJ) Jackson; his three children with ex-wife Linda West Plunk, Matt Plunk and wife Grace, Laurie Plunk Dishman, Chris Plunk and wife Elena; three grandchildren, Brianna and Ian Plunk and Sasha Dishman; and sister, Marilyn Plunk Howe and husband Stanley, nieces Kristin Howe and Hillary Tassin and husband Christian, sons Nathan & James.

A private memorial service was held Sunday, January 24, 2021, at Second Presbyterian Church, Knoxville. Any donations in memorial can be made to The Michael J Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research at michaeljfox.org/donate.

Jere’s life was characterized by genuine love for people regardless of race, creed or economic status. He pastored churches, taught at Knoxville College, and freely shared both possessions and experiences with people from all walks of life. Generous and Gracious – he will be missed.

Sanderson Funeral Home