Obit – Mr. John Wesley Selph

Mr. John Wesley Selph, age 86, of Carthage, TN, passed away on Wednesday, January 27, 2021.

Mr. Selph was born September 10, 1934 in Big Rock, TN, a son of the late Benjamin Franklin Selph and Daisy Aldon Selph. He was also preceded in death by first wife of 21 years; Yvetta Gray Lewis Selph and wife; Juanita Sircy Bennett Selph, two brothers, three sisters, one half brother and five half sisters.

Mr. Selph served his country in the U.S. Army for two years. He worked for the TVA as a laborer until his retirement. He was a longtime member of the Carthage First Free Will Baptist Church.

Mr. Selph is survived by three children; Timothy Dean Selph of Dover, TN, Thomas Owen (Sandra) Selph of Clarksville, TN, and Rhonda Jean Crookshanks of West Virginia. Six grandchildren; John Thomas Bradford, Michelle Selph, Al Crookshanks, Daisy Crookshanks, Ben (Jessica) Selph, and David (Brooke) Selph. Eight great-grandchildren and numerous step-children, step-grandchildren, and step-great-great grandchildren also survive. Sister; Helen Simmons of Clarksville, TN.

Funeral Services for Mr. Selph are scheduled to be conducted on Saturday, January 30, 2021 at 11AM at the Carthage First Free Will Baptist Church with Bro. Frank Bratcher officiating. Interment will follow in the Gordonsville Cemetery.

Visitation with the family will be at the Carthage First Free Will Baptist Church on Saturday from 9AM until service time at 11AM.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to the Carthage First Free Will Baptist Church.

