Obit – Mrs. Emogene Williams

Mrs. Emogene Williams, age 90 of Defeated Creek, died Tuesday morning, January 26 at St. Thomas Rutherford in Murfreesboro. She is survived by: 2 sons, Mark Williams and wife Sheena of Murfreesboro, Joe Williams and wife Ellen of Mt. Juliet; 4 grandchildren, Chad Williams and wife Glenda of Tanglewood, Carl Williams and wife Amanda of Hendersonville, Jennifer Williams of Gallatin, Casin Williams and wife Stephanie of Colorado Springs; 5 great-grandchildren, Austin Williams, Abbi Williams, Jack Williams, Anna Williams, Lyric Robinson.

Mrs. Williams is at the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home where her service will be conducted on Saturday afternoon, January 30 at 1:00 PM. Eld. Kevin Graham will officiate. Interment in the Defeated Creek Memorial Gardens. Serving as pallbearers are: David Cassity, Phillip Allen Huffines, Jimmy Carter, Jeffery Carter, Chad Williams, Carl Williams, Austin Williams, Casin Williams.

Visitation will be on Saturday only from 10:00 AM until service time at 1:00 PM.

The family has requested memorials to the Defeated Creek Missionary Baptist Church.

MASKS REQUIRED. Kitchen closed due to Covid-19.

Sanderson of Carthage