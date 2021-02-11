Obit – Mrs. Wanda Chambers

Mrs. Wanda Chambers, age 66 of Buffalo Valley, died Monday morning, February 8 at her home. She is survived by: daughter, Vickie Kieffer of Buffalo Valley, mother, Shirley Petty of Buffalo Valley; brother, Gary Petty and wife Vickie of Chestnut Mound; nieces, April Williamson and Kelly Petty Martin; nephew, Jamie Petty.

Mrs. Chambers will be cremated at Cumberland Family services . A Memorial Service will be conducted at the Carthage Chapel at a later date to be announced. Bro. Randy Bilbrey and Bro. Dickie Johnson will officiate. Interment will be in the Chestnut Mound United Methodist Cemetery.

The family has requested memorials to the family funeral fund.

