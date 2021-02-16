COUNTY MAYOR SEES LIKELY DECREASE IN PROPERTY TAX

County property owners could receive some much welcomed news in the weeks ahead. As county budget discussions are nearing, there’s an indication a decrease in the county’s $2.73 property tax this year could be upcoming.

With a positive financial outlook for the county going into budget talks, County Mayor Jeff Mason is calling for a decline in the county’s property tax. “If collections maintain their current level, we should reach our sufficient operating capital goals this year. We will have made our goal in two years instead of the three as planned. This combined with not adding to our debt, restructuring our debt and paying off debt was my goal.

The direction I will advise the county commission will be to reduce property tax rates this year. It is the right thing to do. We asked for a heavy lift from all of Smith County in 2019 and will have soon fixed our issues,” the county mayor noted in his monthly report which can be found on the county’s website under the county mayor’s report.

