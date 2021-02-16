THREE SMITH COUNTIANS VICTIMS OF WRECKS IN SEVEN DAYS

This year is off to a tragic start on roadways. Three separate accidents in three counties claimed the lives of three Smith County residents over a seven day period which spanned from February 1 to February 7. The latest accident claimed the life of a Rome resident and occurred on February 7 in Wilson County. The victim was identified as Randy Gravins, 57, who lived on Highway 70 and has a Lebanon address.

The fatal wreck occurred around 4:45 p.m., on Highway 70 at the intersection of Sugar Flat Road. In addition to the fatality, three people were injured in the two-vehicle accident. Gravins was a passenger in a 2017 Nissan Altima, driven by Nicole Taylor, 22, Lebanon. Taylor was injured in the accident. In addition, a two-year-old was traveling in the vehicle and also injured. The youth was restrained in a car seat. Also involved in the accident was Mandy Mooneyham, 42, Lebanon, who was driving a 2007 Chevrolet. Mooneyham was also injured in the accident.

According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, “Mooneyham was traveling east on Carthage Highway (Highway 70). Taylor was traveling west on Carthage Highway (Highway 70). Mooneyham made a left turn onto Sugar Flat Road into the path of the vehicle driven by Taylor. The vehicle driven by Taylor struck the front, right corner of the vehicle driven by Mooneyham.”

