Obit – Mr. David Jenkins

Mr. David Jenkins, age 30 of Carthage, died Sunday afternoon, February 21 at Vanderbilt-Wilson in Lebanon. He is survived by: mother, Cindy Key of Carthage; father, Tony Jenkins and wife Linda of McMinnville; paternal grandparents, Jud Key and wife Emily of Carthage; aunts and uncles, Bobbie Key, Roy Key, Donnie, Scottie and Jeffery Key, Julie Cannon; God-parents, Rickey and Mary Richmond Money of Carthage.

Mr. Jenkins will be cremated at Cumberland Family Services. No service at this time pending his mother’s release from the hospital.

Sanderson Funeral Home