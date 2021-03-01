Obit – Mrs. Barbara Ann Williams

Mrs. Barbara Ann Williams, age 74 of Carthage, TN, passed away on Sunday, February 28, 2021.

Mrs. Williams was born April 25, 1946 in Lebanon, TN, a daughter of the late Kirk Lee Anderson and Lucille Blanch Sutton Anderson. She married former Smith County Sherriff’s Deputy and Gordonsville Chief of Police, Harold Lee Williams on April 20, 1976 and he preceded her in death on March 2, 2007. Mrs. Williams was also preceded in death by Brother; Jack Anderson.

Mrs. Williams was a 1964 graduate of Smith County High School. She worked for the U.S. Postal Service as a mail carrier until her retirement. After retirement, Mrs. Williams worked as a caregiver. She was a member of the Cornwells Chapel Missionary Baptist Church.

Mrs. Williams is survived by Sons; Zachary Harold Williams of Nashville, TN, and Todd Lee Freeman of Castalian Springs, TN. Grandson; Lucas Caine Freeman of Lebanon, TN. Sister; Mettie Jane Dillehay of South Carthage, TN. Niece; Jackie (Jim) Jones. Nephew; Ken (Becky) Dillehay. Great nephews; James Kendell (Camiell) Dillehay and Taylor Dillehay. Special Friends; Molly Richardson, Olene Grisham, and Gary and Carolyn Mahaney.

Funeral Services for Mrs. Williams are scheduled to be conducted from the Carthage Chapel of Bass Funeral Homes on Friday, March 5, 2021 at 1PM with Bro. Kerry Dugan officiating. Interment will follow in the Gordonsville Cemetery.

Visitation with the family will be at the Carthage Chapel of Bass Funeral Homes on Thursday from 2PM until 8PM and on Friday after 10AM until service time at 1PM.