Obit – Redora Winfree
Redora Winfree
LEBANON – age 58 d.03/01/2021
She is survived by devoted siblings; Zetta (Spence) Talley, Beatrice Hancock, Donna (Dr. Alton) Pickett, Lois (LeRoy) Goodloe, Sarah (Von) Cox, Lesa (Karl) Batson, Sharon (Chuck) Kidd, Wilkie (Ruby), Isaac (Marie), Clement (Cemone) and Samuel (Sharon) Winfree. Many other relatives and friends.
COMMUNITY WALK THROUGH PUBLIC VIEWING IS SCHEDULED FOR FRIDAY, MARCH 12, 2021 FROM 3–6:00pm at J C Helium Funeral Chapel.
FAMILY VISITATION, SATURDAY, FROM 11 – 1:00 pm
WITH FUNERAL SERVICE TO FOLLOW AT THE ABOVE NAMED CHAPEL.
Pastor Alton W. Pickett, Jr., Eulogist
Pastor Isaac Winfree, Officiant
Interment: Rest Hill Cemetery
Arrangements entrusted to JC Helium Funeral Home (615)444–4558