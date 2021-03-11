Obit – Redora Winfree

Redora Winfree

LEBANON – age 58 d.03/01/2021

She is survived by devoted siblings; Zetta (Spence) Talley, Beatrice Hancock, Donna (Dr. Alton) Pickett, Lois (LeRoy) Goodloe, Sarah (Von) Cox, Lesa (Karl) Batson, Sharon (Chuck) Kidd, Wilkie (Ruby), Isaac (Marie), Clement (Cemone) and Samuel (Sharon) Winfree. Many other relatives and friends.

COMMUNITY WALK THROUGH PUBLIC VIEWING IS SCHEDULED FOR FRIDAY, MARCH 12, 2021 FROM 3–6:00pm at J C Helium Funeral Chapel.

FAMILY VISITATION, SATURDAY, FROM 11 – 1:00 pm

WITH FUNERAL SERVICE TO FOLLOW AT THE ABOVE NAMED CHAPEL.

Pastor Alton W. Pickett, Jr., Eulogist

Pastor Isaac Winfree, Officiant

Interment: Rest Hill Cemetery

Arrangements entrusted to JC Helium Funeral Home (615)444–4558