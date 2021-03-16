TWO SUSPECTS FACING BURGLARY, ASSORTMENT OF OTHER CHARGES

Two people, including a Carthage man and a Buffalo Valley resident, have been charged in connection with the burglary at Keeler’s Market store building located on Granville Highway, near the Chestnut Mound community. The two suspects face multiple charges in connection with the burglary, as well as various investigations conducted by the sheriff’s department and South Carthage Police department.

Daniel Dewayne Duncan, 42, Carthage, has been charged with burglary, evading arrest by motor vehicle, reckless driving and violation of probation. Kenneth Laurent Hiers, 44, Buffalo Valley, has been charged with theft of property, evading arrest, felony possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of controlled substances and burglary.

