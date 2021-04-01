Obit – Mrs. Estelene Myers

Mrs. Estelene Myers, age 95 of Carthage, died Wednesday morning, March 31 at her home. She is survived by: son, Blythe Myers and wife Linda of South Carthage; grandson, Steven Myers and wife Mandi of South Carthage; step-granddaughter, Denise Young of Sunbright; 9 great-grandchildren, Matthew Myers, Kailee Myers, Jobie Wright, Angel George, Jessiny George, Ryan Dillard, Lacey Davis, Trey Davis, Tara Davis; several great-great-grandchildren; nieces, Virginia Moss, Faye Huffine.

Mrs. Myers is at the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral home where her service will be conducted on Saturday afternoon, April 3 at 1:00 PM. Bro. Jeff Burton will officiate. Interment in the Smith County Memorial Gardens. Serving as pallbearers are: Steven Myers, Matthew Myers, Jobie Wright, Chance Maxwell.

Visitation will begin on Friday afternoon from 2:00 PM until 8:00 PM and on Saturday from 10:00 AM until service time at 1:00 PM.

