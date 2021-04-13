HWY 25 ONE DAY CLOSURE

The state’s department of transportation has announced a temporary closure for Highway 25 at the rock (bluff) mitigation project. The temporary “full closing” will take place from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m., Saturday, April 17.

The contractor for the state road project will be using a “helicopter to hang wire mesh over the area of rock where crews have been trimming and scaling”, according to a spokesperson for the department of transportation.

