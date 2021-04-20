Obit – Albert H. Donnell

Albert H. Donnell passed away Monday, April 19, 2021 at his home where he had been lovingly cared for by his family. He was born December 11, 1938 in Lebanon, Tennessee to his late parents, Howard and Grace Vaught Donnell. Albert was preceded in death by his first wife, Joan Malone Donnell, and their daughter, Tammy Donnell Griffin. A brother, James Bentley Donnell also preceded him.

He is survived by his wife of 35 years, Susan Donnell, and his son, Tony Donnell; grandchildren, Tara (Danny) Newlon, Brandon (Kalah) Donnell, Tyler Griffin, Travis (Amber) Donnell, Logan (Justin) Johnson, and Jacob Donnell; great-grandchildren, Carson and Collin Donnell, Eden and Hattie Donnell, Michael and Griffin Newlon and Harper Johnson; sister, Diane Warren; and son-in-law, Mike Griffin.

Albert spent more than 35 years in banking in DeKalb County and retired from Liberty State Bank in 1999. He served as the Mayor of Alexandria, Tennessee from 1975-1977 and was a 60-year member of the Alexandria Lodge No. 175. He was a member of the Auburntown Church of Christ.

Funeral services will be 2:00 PM Wednesday, April 21, 2021 in the Chapel of Avant Funeral Home with Bro. David Dunn officiating. Interment will be at Hillview Cemetery with a Masonic service immediately following. Visitation with the family will be from 10:00 AM until the time of service.

His grandchildren will serve as pallbearers. Kalah Donnell, Amber Donnell, Danny Newlon and Justin Johnson will serve as honorary pallbearers.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Albert to Caris Healthcare, 242 Heritage Park Drive, Suite 101, Murfreesboro, TN 37129 or Auburntown Church of Christ c/o Todd Turney, 906 Thames Court, Murfreesboro, TN 37129.

AVANT FUNERAL HOME