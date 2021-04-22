Obit – Mr. Brian Scott Nixon

Mr. Brian Scott Nixon, age 42, of Hickman, TN, passed away on Tuesday, April 20, 2021.

Mr. Nixon was born February 6, 1979 in Mt. Clemens, MI, a son of the late Glynn V. Nixon and Wilma Erma Frank Nixon. Brian was a 1998 graduate of Gordonsville High School and Vocational Tech in Livingston in 2000. He worked as a mechanic. Brian enjoyed fixing things and helping people. He especially enjoyed fishing.

Brian is survived by Three Siblings; Robin Nixon of Hickman, TN, Brenda (Larry “Squirrel”) Preston of Gordonsville, TN, and James Nixon of Hickman, TN. Two nephews; Jason (Shannon Harpe) Vann and Robert (Megan) Halfacre. Great-niece; Kiora Vann. Great-nephews; Sorin Vann, Griffith Vann, and Landon Halfacre. Uncle; Al (Linda) Nixon of Gordonsville, TN, and Freda Ann Durham of Smithville, TN. Several cousins also survive.

Services for Mr. Nixon are scheduled to be conducted on Saturday, April 24, 2021 at 1PM at the Union Hill Cumberland Presbyterian Church with Bro. Dennis Croslin officiating.

Visitation with the family will be at the Union Hill Cumberland Presbyterian Church on Saturday from 12PM until 1PM.

The family requests memorials be made to assist with the funeral expenses.

Bass Funeral Home