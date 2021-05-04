ONE KILLED IN SINGLE VEHICLE ACCIDENT ON CLUB SPRINGS ROAD

One person was killed in a single vehicle accident on Club Springs Road in the early morning hours of Friday.

The victim was identified by the Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) as Jonathan Pitman, 21, Buffalo Valley (more recently of Hickman). Emergency personnel was dispatched to the scene at 1:23 a.m. The location of the accident was at 133 Club Springs Road. According to the THP, Pitman was driving a 2007 Ford F150 when he was attempting to negotiate a curve.

The vehicle ran off the right side of the road. Pitman overcorrected and went off the left side of the roadway, striking a guardrail. The vehicle went through the guardrail, striking a tree and coming to rest facing north.

