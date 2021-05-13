Obit – Mrs. Beatrice Petty Sneed

Mrs. Beatrice Petty Sneed, age 89 of Russell Hill, died Monday evening, May 10 at her home. She is survived by: daughter, Beverly Sneed White of Red Boiling Springs; 3 sisters, Ellen Bennett of Rock City, Mable Cothron of Lafayette, Pauline Bilbrey and husband Joe of Lafayette; 2 brothers, Robert Petty and wife Patty of the Union Camp Community, David Petty and wife Rose of Lafayette; 3 grandchildren, Michael Denney of Rock City, Lori Fields and husband Charles of Rock City, Jeff Denney and wife Jenny of Sparta; 9 great-grandchildren.

Mrs. Sneed is at the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home where her service will be conducted on Friday afternoon, May 14 at 1:00 PM. Eld. Jason Goad will officiate. Interment in the Smith County Memorial Gardens. Serving as pallbearers are: Jeff Denney, Mike Denney, Peanut Fields, Kyle Petty, Richard Matthews, Bobby Cripps.

Visitation will begin on Thursday afternoon from 1:00 PM until 8:00 PM and on Friday from 10:00 AM until service time at 1:00 PM.

Sanderson of Carthage