Obit – Mr. James David Brooks

Mr. James David Brooks, age 84 of Dixon Springs, TN passed away Thursday morning, May 13, 2021 at his home.

Survived by: Wife, Camilla Brooks-Dixon Springs, TN; Son, Randy (Kimetha) Brooks-Cottontown, TN; 2 Daughters, Deborah Prowell-Lebanon, TN

Teresa (Jimmy) Ussery-Summerville, SC.

6 Grandchildren, Raleigh Brooks, Brittany Burkey, Eric Schnabel, Alicia Christian, Chris Woodard & Cassandra Woodard

6 Great Grandchildren, Eleanor Brooks, Avett Brooks, Wayland Schnabel, Micah Keeler, Penny Burkey & Willa Burkey

Graveside services will be held at Dixon Springs Cemetery at 2 PM Sunday, May 16, 2021 conducted by Bro. Jackie Kemp.

Pallbearers: Chris Woodard, Jimmy Ussery, Steve Schnabel, Mickey Hale, Raleigh Brooks and Richard Jackson.

