Mr. Sam Yates, age 55 of South Carthage, died Saturday morning, May 15 at Sumner Regional in Gallatin. He is survived by : parents, Mary Hughes Bryant of South Carthage, David Yates Sr and wife Rose of McMinville; brother, David Yates Jr and wife Rebekah of Wartrace.

Mr. Yates will be cremated at Cumberland Family Services. No Services are planned at this time.

Sanderson Funeral Home