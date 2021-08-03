TRUSTEE LEE ANN WILLIAMS RECOGNIZED

A local office holder has been recognized for her service. The Tennessee City and County Trustee’s Association (TCTA) honored Lee Ann Williams with the distinct Legacy Award.

This honor is new to the statewide association, recognizing a division trustee for their exemplary service to the state of Tennessee, to the citizens of their county and in mentoring other trustees over their career of dedicated public service.

Mrs. Williams has served 23 years in office in Smith County and plans to retire at the end of her term.

