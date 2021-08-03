TWO ARRESTED AFTER SEARCH

Two people face charges following the search of a residence located in the one hundred block of Hartsville Pike.

Sheriff’s department officers went to what was described as a wooden, outside building located on the south west side of the property.

According to an offense report filed by Sgt. Junior Fields, the search warrant was obtained after Ricky Bowman, 36, Carthage, allegedly agreed to sell one-fourth ounce of methamphetamine.

