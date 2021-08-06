Obit – Mr. Bobby Roberts

Mr. Bobby Roberts, age 82 of Carthage, died Wednesday morning, August 4 at his home. He is survived by: 3 children, Elva Knight of Hogans Creek, Glenda Eastes and husband David of Sparta, Danny Roberts of Hogans Creek; special friend, Ruby Crawford; 2 grandchildren, Michael Roberts and wife Jonna of Hogans Creek, Drew Eastes and wife Stepheny of Sparta; 3 great-grandchildren, Laken Roberts, Hallie Grace Roberts, Allison Lee Eastes.

Mr. Roberts is at the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home where his service will be conducted on Saturday afternoon, August 7 at 1:00 PM. Bishop Drew Eastes will officiate. Interment in the Smith County Memorial Gardens. Serving as pallbearers are: Michael Roberts, Jimmy Waldron, Jack Carr, David Biggs.

Visitation will begin on Friday from 12:00 noon until 8:00 PM and on Saturday from 9:00 AM until service time at 1:00 PM.

The family has requested memorials to the St. Jude Childrens Hospital.

Sanderson of Carthage