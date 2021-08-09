Obit – Mr. Lavon Lankford

Mr. Lavon Lankford, age 78, of Lebanon, TN, passed away on Saturday, August 7, 2021.



Mr. Lankford was born November 6, 1942 in Carthage, TN, to the late Horace Lankford and Margie Matthews Lankford. He was also preceded in death by Brother; Willard Lankford, Sister-in-law; Naomi Lankford, Brother-in-law; John McCall, and infant brother; Horace.



Mr. Lankford married Melinda Boston on February 27, 1965. He was a 1960 graduate of Smith County High School and attended Tennessee Tech University. He served his country in the United States National Guard.



Lavon did not like to be in one place for long. He began his work career on the drawing board during the building of the Cordell Hull Dam, then moved to Cookeville and designed swimming pool filters. Later he served as a businessman with State Farm Insurance Company and Farmers Milling Company. In later life he sold cars and built houses.



He will always be remembered for his love of people. He spent many hours looking for and discovering new cousins and family members across the country.



Mr. Lankford is survived by Wife of 56 years; Melinda Lankford of Lebanon, TN. Son; Morris Lankford and Nacho. Daughter; Shana (Ted) Edinger. Grandchildren; Margaret, Eli, and Caroline Edinger. Brothers; Wayne (Anna Mae) Lankford of Carthage, TN, Don (Betty) Lankford of Riddleton, TN, and Sister; Reba McCall of Carthage, TN. Many nieces and nephews also survive.



Funeral Services for Mr. Lankford are scheduled to be conducted from the Gordonsville Chapel of Bass Funeral Homes on Monday, August 9, 2021 at 7PM with Kevin C. Owen officiating.



Visitation with the family will be held on at the Gordonsville Chapel of Bass Funeral Homes on Monday from 5PM until 7PM.



The family will hold private interment services at the Gordonsville Cemetery.



The family requests memorials be made to the Smith County Historical and Genealogical Society, the Smith County Library, or to Sherry’s Run.



The family also request that if you visit that you please wear a mask.

