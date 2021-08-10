INVESTIGATION LEADS TO TWO ARRESTS

Two people face multiple charges following a sheriff’s department investigation in the Elmwood community. Phillip Lawrence, 54, Brush Creek, was charged with criminal impersonation and five counts of possession of a controlled substance. Martha Bowman, 58, Baxter, was charged with introduction of contraband into a penal institution and five counts of possession of a controlled substance.

The investigation began when, Deputy Dallas Eddie, while sitting stationary at the former B&B Drive In Restaurant, located on Cookeville Highway/Highway 70 and Horseshoe Bend Road, observed a brown Nissan Altima traveling west bound.

The deputy noticed the vehicle’s license plate was not properly secured and a female passenger was leaned over the center console. After pulling in behind the vehicle onto Highway 70 and checking with dispatch, the officer learned the license plate was suppose to be displayed on a Mercedes Benz. Deputy Eddie stopped the vehicle near Duck Hollow Road on Highway 70.

When approached by the officer, the driver of the vehicle, Lawrence, admitted the license plate did not belong on the vehicle.

