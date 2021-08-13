Obit – Mrs. Evelyn Russell Deal

Mrs. Evelyn Russell Deal, age 95 of Hendersonville, died Thursday morning, August 12 at Elmcroft in Hendersonville.

She is survived by: son, Gary Tucker of Gallatin; 4 grandchildren, Brandi Tucker of Mississippi, Amanda Dye and husband Eric of Hendersonville, Lance Tucker of Hendersonville, Kim Frank and husband Darren of Hendersonville; 7 great-grandchildren.

Mrs. Deal is at the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home. Family and friends will gather at Dixon Springs Cemetery on Saturday morning, August 14 at 10:00 AM for a graveside service.

Pastor Paul Frank will officiate.

Sanderson of Carthage