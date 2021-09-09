Obit – Mrs. Maggie Gibbs Hughes

Mrs. Maggie Gibbs Hughes, age 92 of Carthage, TN, passed away on Tuesday, September 7, 2021.

Mrs. Hughes was born March 4, 1929 in Elmwood, TN, a daughter of the late Tom Gibbs and Lela Dedmon Gibbs. She married Bro. Robert “Boke” Hughes on March 15, 1947 and he preceded her in death on April 21, 2012. Mrs. Maggie was also preceded in death by infant child; Randall Hughes, Brothers; Ray Allen Gibbs and Glenn Gibbs, and Sister; Louise Grisham. She loved to sew. She was the oldest living member of the South Carthage Missionary Baptist Church.

Mrs. Hughes is survived by Children; Judy (Bobby) Sircy of Elmwood, TN, and Retta (Royal) Howard of Gordonsville, TN. Grandchildren; Jeff Owen of Rock City, TN, Kyle (Miranda) Owen of Lock Seven, TN, Amanda (Dusty) Ray of Gordonsville, TN, and Andrew (Keisha) Kennedy of Gordonsville, TN. Nine great-grandchildren; Turner Owen, Mason Holladay, Adelynn Owen, Evvy Ray, Finleigh Owen, Thea Kennedy, Haddie Kennedy, Lincoln Ray, and Nealee Owen. Brother; Eld. James T. (Brenda) Gibbs of South Carthage, TN. Sister; Jean Gibbs Hunter of Carthage, TN.

Graveside Services and Interment for Mrs. Hughes are scheduled to be conducted on Thursday, September 9, 2021 at 2PM at Ridgewood Cemetery with Eld. Thomas Allen Gibbs officiating.

Visitation with the family will be at the Carthage Chapel of Bass Funeral Homes on Thursday from 10AM until departure for the cemetery at 1:45PM.

The family requests memorials be made to the charity of your choice.

