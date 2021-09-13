Obit – Billy Gene “B.G.” Fowler, Jr.

Billy Gene “B.G.” Fowler, Jr., age 51, passed away on Friday, September 10, 2021, at his home.

B.G. was born in Carthage, Tennessee, to the late Billy Gene Fowler, Sr. and Peggy Jo Ray Fowler. He was a logistics coordinator for Nashville Wire Products. He is preceded in death by his parents and his uncle, Dale Ray.

He is survived by his loving partner, Sherry Whitby; daughters, Amber Baker (Cody Baker), Brittany Fowler, and Anna Fowler; sister, Jo LaNora Bilyeu; and 4 grandchildren, Kaiden Baker, Karsen Baker, McKinley Whitby, and Jameson Whitby; and many four-legged friends.

A celebration of life visitation will be Tuesday, September 14, 2021, from 5pm to 7pm in Cheatham County Funeral Home.