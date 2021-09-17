Obit – Mr. Gary Bush

Mr. Gary Bush, age 61 of Pea Ridge, died Thursday morning, September 16 at Riverview Regional in Carthage. He is survived by: wife, Gloria Bush; 2 brothers ,Mickey Bush and wife Holly of Pea Ridge, Randy Bush and wife Wanda of Carthage.

Mr. Bush is at the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home. Family and friends will gather at Smith County Memorial Gardens on Saturday morning, September 18 at 11:00 AM for a Graveside Service and Interment. Bro. Frank Randolph will officiate.

Visitation at gravesite following the service.

Sanderson of Carthage