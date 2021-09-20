Obit – Mrs. Darlene Branham Hackett

Mrs. Darlene Branham Hackett, age 59 of the Popes Hill Community died Thursday evening, September 16 at Vanderbilt Wilson in Lebanon. She is survived by: husband, Dennis Hackett; 2 foster sons, Josiah Wilson and A. J. Wilson of Popes Hill.

Mrs. Hackett is at the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home where her service will be conducted on Monday afternoon, September 20 at 1:00 PM. Justin Mauldin and Edward L. Anderson will officiate. Interment in the Gordonsville Cemetery. Serving as pallbearers are: Bubba Prewett, Joseph Dodd, David Bush, Michael Hackett, Todd Scurlock, Johnny Law; honorary pallbearers, Carthage Pavilion employees.

Visitation will begin on Sunday at 11:00 AM until 6:00 PM and on Monday from 9:00 AM until service time at 1:00 PM.

The family has requested memorials to the Smith-Jackson Youth Camp.

