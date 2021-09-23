Obit – Mr. James Anthony “Tony” Donnell

Mr. James Anthony “Tony” Donnell, age 56, of Lebanon, TN, passed away on Tuesday, September 21, 2021 at Vanderbilt UMC in Lebanon, TN, surrounded by his four children.

Mr. Donnell was born February 17, 1965 in Lebanon, TN, a son of the late Albert Donnell and Joan Donnell. Tony was also preceded in death by his sister; Tammy Donnell Griffin.

Tony was a 1983 graduate of Dekalb County High School. He worked for Tread Transportation as a driver and contractor for FedEx.

Mr. Donnell is survived by four children; Brandon (Kalah) Donnell, Travis (Amber) Donnell, Logan (Justin) Johnson, and Jake Donnell. He is also survived by step-mother; Susan Donnell, special cousin; Steve Dedmon, and girlfriend; Rita Anderson. Grandchildren; Carson and Collin Donnell, Eden and Hattie Donnell, and Harper Johnson.

Funeral Services for Mr. Donnell are scheduled to be conducted at the Avant Funeral Home in Alexandria, TN, on Saturday, September 25, 2021 at 2PM with Bro. P.J. Hewitt officiating. Interment will follow in the Hillview Memorial Cemetery.

Visitation with the Donnell family will be at Avant Funeral Home on Saturday from 10AM until service time at 2PM.