Obit – Mr. Bob Johnson

Mr. Bob Johnson, age 86 of Rawls Creek, died Sunday, September 26 at Riverview Regional in Carthage. He is survived by: 2 children, Lisa Lynette Johnson of Kalispell, Montana, Jason Tate Johnson of Rawls Creek; brother, Charles Johnson and wife Ellen of Springhill; 2 grandchildren, Abigail Rose and Samuel Raymond Myers; 1 great-grandchildren, Averie Marianne Hale.

Mr. Johnson will be cremated at Cumberland Family Services. No formal services are planned at this time.

Sanderson Funeral Home