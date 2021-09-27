Obit – Mrs. Clara Grisham McCarter

Mrs. Clara Grisham McCarter, age 77, of Hartsville, TN, passed away on Saturday, September 25, 2021.

Mrs. McCarter was born July 9, 1944 in Gordonsville, TN, a daughter of the late Dollie Bennett Grisham and Oscar Clayton Grisham. She married Kenneth “Q-Ball” McCarter on December 30, 1965 and he preceded her in death on May 26, 2017. Mrs. Clara was also preceded in death by grandson; Brandon Yates, and Siblings; Frances Bennett, Betty Starnes, Ethel Barnes, Ruby Silcox, Billy Oscar Grisham, and Crockett Thomas Grisham.

Mrs. McCarter was a 1962 graduate of Gordonsville High School. After marrying Kenneth McCarter, she moved to Hartsville. She worked at the Hartsville Shirt Factory for numerous years until her retirement. She was a Missionary Baptist.

Mrs. McCarter is survived Four daughters, Kim (Chris) Dickerson of Hartsville, TN, Kendra (Kenny) Belcher of Hartsville, TN, Darlene (Jim) Thompson of Dunlap, TN, Kay (Pete) Yates of Tellico Plains, TN. One son, James (Lisa) Tanner of Rossville, GA. Grandchildren, Kendall (Kelsey) Belcher, Katy Belcher, C. J. (Kaitlyn) Dickerson , Chelsea (Ryan) Sleeper, Cody (Lindsey) Yates, Casey (Luigi) Sosta, and Chasity (Stefan) Hoge. Great Grandchildren, Emmett David Belcher, Karson Lane Belcher, Chance Hadley Sleeper, Carter Allen Sleeper, Elliana Catherine Sleeper, Emma Kate Dickerson, James McCoy Hill, Blakely Hoge, Blair Hoge, Jocey Yates, Jadon Yates, Joie Yates, Bree Yates, Jasper Yates, and Ruger Thompson. Brother; George Grisham of Lebanon, TN. Sister-in-Law; Carolyn Harville of Brush Creek, TN. A host of nieces, nephews, and cousins also survive.

Funeral Services for Mrs. McCarter are scheduled to be conducted from the Anthony Funeral Home in Hartsville, TN, under the direction of Bass Funeral Home, Gordonsville, on Tuesday, September 28, 2021 at 3PM with Bro. Randy Swaffer officiating. Interment will follow in the Hartsville Memorial Gardens.

Visitation with the McCarter family will be at the Anthony Funeral Home in Hartsville, TN, on Monday from 12PM until 8PM and on Tuesday from 10AM until service time at 3PM.

Pallbearers; Billy Eden, Brandon Eden, David Grisham, C.J. Dickerson, Kendall Belcher, Ryan Sleeper, James Baker, Jerry Harville, and David Baker.

Honorary Pallbearer: Dr. Floyd Reed.

Anthony Funeral Home-Hartsville

Bass Funeral Home