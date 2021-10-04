Obit – Mrs. Carolyn Ann Cook

Mrs. Carolyn Ann Cook, age 72 of Franklin, died Friday, October 1, 2021 at her residence.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Crafton Funeral Home where services will be held Monday, October 4, 2021 at 11am with burial to follow in Sulphur Spring Cemetery.

A native of Crossville, Tennessee, she was the daughter of the late Orlie J. Wood and Arlene Dodson Wood who resides in Gordonsville, Tennessee. She was preceded in death by a brother – Lewis Wood. Carol was a loving mother and sister. She was a caregiver to many young children over the years. She was a member of Liberty General Baptist Church in Franklin.

In addition to her mother, she is survived by her husband – Danny C. Cook of Franklin; 2 children – Jimmy Cook and wife Candi and Michelle Henderson and husband Jeff all of Franklin; 4 sisters – Sharon Bush (James) of Gordonsville, TN, Janet Thomas (Eddie) of Gordonsville, Terry Wood of Los Angeles, California and Pam Tongate (Scott) of Lebanon, Tennessee; 10 grandchildren – Tyler Botts, Katie Henderson, Andrew Henderson, Kendra Cook, Michael Cook, Leslie Eden, Josh Henderson, Maddie Gaul, Ashley Buckley and Nick Wilkerson and 6 great grandchildren.

Visitation will be from 2pm until 8pm Sunday and after 6am Monday at Crafton Funeral Home.

This notice provided as a courtesy to the Cook and Wood family.

courtesy of Bass Funeral Home