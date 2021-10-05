THIRD TIME’S A CHARM: SOPHIE LINDER

G’Ville’s Linder challenges for third straight individual golf state title

Gordonsville High junior golfing sensation Sophie Linder is on the cusp of another history making run for the GHS program this week as Linder goes for a third consecutive individual TSSAA (Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association) State Golf Title.

Linder, a future 2023 graduate at GHS and an Ole Miss golf commit, will begin her quest for her third trophy on Thursday, October 7 at the Sevierville Golf Club. The Class A Girls’ State Championship is scheduled for October 7 through October 8.

