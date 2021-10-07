Obit – Mrs. Velma L. Agee Rollins

Mrs. Velma L. Agee Rollins, age 75 of Nashville, TN, passed away on Monday, October 4, 2021.

Mrs. Rollins was born March 18, 1946 in Carthage, TN, a daughter of the late Marshall Agee and Ruth Alene Webster Agee. She was also preceded in death by Brother; Delmas Loving Agee. Mrs. Rollins was retired from News Channel 2 where she worked in the news department.

Mrs. Rollins is survived by Cousins; Gordon Agee of Sykes, TN, Virgil (Sherry) Agee of Temperance Hall, TN, Justin Agee of Sykes, TN, and Audra Chandler of Sykes, TN.

Graveside Services and Interment for Mrs. Rollins are scheduled to be conducted at the Baird Memorial Cemetery on Friday, September 8, 2021 at 4PM with Bro. Dennis Croslin officiating.

Family and friends will gather at the cemetery just prior to the 4PM services.

