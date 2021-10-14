Obit – Mrs. Lois Anita Bush Overstreet

Mrs. Lois Anita Bush Overstreet, age 87, of Hermitage, TN, and a native of the Maggart Community of Smith County, TN, passed away on Monday, October 11, 2021.

Mrs. Overstreet was born May 22, 1934 in Maggart, TN, a daughter of the late Charlie Mundy Bush and Daisy Rita Cowan Bush. She married Durell E. Timothy Overstreet on July 5, 1952 and he preceded her in death on February 7, 2007 after 54 years of marriage. Mrs. Overstreet was also preceded in death by Sister; Helen Harthorne and Grandson; Evan A. Napier.

Mrs. Overstreet was a 1951 graduate of Smith County High School. She worked part time as a hostess at Chick-fil-A. She was a member of New Hope Baptist Church in Hermitage, TN.

Mrs. Overstreet is survived by Children; Wendell T. (Marsha) Overstreet of Hermitage, TN, and Karen Overstreet (Stephen) Napier of Hermitage, TN. Grandchildren; Kimberly N. Overstreet and Cynthia D. Overstreet. Sisters-in-law; Frances Hesson and Violet (Cleveland) Bennett. Several nieces, nephews, and cousins also survive.

Funeral Services for Mrs. Overstreet are scheduled to be conducted from the Carthage Chapel of Bass Funeral Home on Saturday, October 16, 2021 at 1PM with Pastor Phil Lundy officiating. Interment will follow in the Dickens Cemetery in Maggart, TN.

Visitation with the family will be at the Carthage Chapel of Bass Funeral Home on Saturday from 11AM until service time at 1PM.

