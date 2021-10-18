Obit – Ms. Rosemary (Rosie) Rogers

Ms. Rosemary (Rosie) Rogers, age 62 of Gordonsville, died Friday evening, October 15 at Sumner Regional in Gallatin. She is survived by: 4 children, Paul Wesley Gray Jr and wife Amy of Hartsville, Amanda Gray and fiancee Steve Jackson of South Carthage, Kim Lester and husband Michael of South Carthage, Charlotte Lafever and husband Daniel of Gordonsville; daughter-in-law, Barbara Gray of Four-Way Inn; sister, Karen Sue Anderson of Scottsville, KY; companion, Charles Gray of Gordonsville; 9 grandchildren.

Ms. Rogers will be cremated at Cumberland Family Services. There will be a Memorial Service to be announced at a later date.

Sanderson Funeral Home